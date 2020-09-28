Monday, 28 September 2020
Jobseekers shamed by prospective employer
Hair salons win fight over covid-19 insurance claim
Zooming on 10 sites earmarked for housing developments
Pubs frustrated by early closure order
Vandalism at Henley football ground
More than 1,500 objections to housing development
On Your Bike put back to next year
No crowd but plenty of stars at US Open, says golf caddy
Schoolgirl sculler awarded £10,000 boat by sponsor
Free outdoor concert to cheer covid-weary crowd
New theatre chairman keen to re-open soon
Theatre criticised over hire increase for children’s group
Concert hope
Murder mystery
