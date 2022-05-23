Monday, 23 May 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
23 May 2022
standard
Councillor sees HGVs problem for himself
Finally, villagers get wish for 20mph speed limit
Food firm founder made chancellor
Make Henley Shine raises £35,000 with new backers
Choir’s charity concert shows power of music
Leander athletes dominate GB world cup rowing squad
Hilditch hits quick-fire ton as Henley ease to home win
Rowe shines with bat and ball as match ends in tie
Crucible march on
Skipper guides side to victory with half century
George Clooney filming rowing blockbuster in Henley
Theatre confident of full recovery after pandemic
Return of Maverick
Author reveals art of writing mystery
