Wednesday, 17 April 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
15 April 2019
standard
27 candidates line up for 16 seats on town council
Village play area officially re-opened after £33,500 makeover
Residents group to campaign on ‘affordable’ housing
Warm welcome expected for arrival of women’s bike race
All the fun of the circus at May Fayre
Vandals go on wrecking spree at football ground
Whittaker helps Light Blues win women’s Boat Race
Cole in fine form
Aplin picks up award for best greenkeeper
Sculptor’s tribute to old drinking buddy Beatle
Sex, death and laughter can’t mask play’s bittersweet heart
Amélie’s story is coming of age on Watermill stage
Comedian’s comedian is making a pig of herself
Smaller office
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Will you vote in the local elections?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33