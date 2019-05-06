Monday, 06 May 2019
Voters go to the polls for town and district elections
HRG clean up at town council elections
£61,000 (or more) for clerk
Four ‘Wildcats’ win novice event at charity triathlon
Olympian cuts ribbon at fitness centre
Marathon runners conquer the capital
Thornley sets pace in women’s single sculls at GB trials
Wargrave bag away win to take grip on league title
Scriven in fine form as Berks retain cup
Record £70,000 raised from ticket sales for festival
Double bill offers a study in contrasts
We’ve got trail down to a fine art
Library exhibition helps put things in perspective
Show inspired by Sesame Street offers a chance to see what all the fuzz is about
