Monday, 24 June 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
24 June 2019
standard
Cars involved in crash outside jewellers
Gala night raises £40,000 for charity
Golf club plans move and sale of land for housing
WI pair to take part in lobby of politicians over climate change
My home town means so much to me, says Mayor
Henley crews of all ages triumph at weekend regattas
Gold medals for duets
Shiplake put on their Sunday best in triples friendly victory
Nugent proves a point on his return to county side
Comedian apologises for ‘crass’ battery acid joke
Literary festival signs up Have I Got News For You and England cricket captains
Amélie the film was a hard act to follow — but maybe it’s just me?
Warmth, respect and humour make for a fully human drama
Comedy is a window on to characters’inner lives
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should the Henley Summer Fireworks display be publicly funded?
vote!
