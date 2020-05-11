Monday, 11 May 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
11 May 2020
standard
Homeless put in hotel for safety
Website for town retailers launched
Masks that grow free on a tree
Free drink offered to people who were alive on VE Day
Musician shops in best outfit to raise money for NHS
Former Gillotts pupil shines in America
Golf club raises £2,800 for NHS charity
Artist recalls VE Day party
