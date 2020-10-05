Monday, 05 October 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
05 October 2020
School field sale for new housing
Environment Agency not to take action over lost slipway
Deputy Mayor called out to fix signs facing wrong way
Planning reform ‘like social cleansing’
Village makes fresh bid to save old pub from redevelopment
Schoolgirl sculler awarded £10,000 boat by sponsor
Safety comes first at distance races
Women’s hockey team pay tribute to former player and friend
No crowd but plenty of stars at US Open, says golf caddy
Women walking back to happiness on netball court
Theatre criticised over hire increase for children’s group
‘Home’ probe
Live musicians are going head to head
Theatres stage old classics
Falling in love is no walk in park
