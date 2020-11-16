Monday, 16 November 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
16 November 2020
standard
Former pub to be converted into cafe for young families
Second developer wants to use controversial pipeline
Company donates bulbs for damaged green triangle
Villages back campaign to stop large ‘rat run’ lorries
Covid cases in decline
Football club wins award for work in the community
Hayhow enjoying rugby again following Rams switch
Husband and wife duo win greensomes title
Hawks and Rams campaigns cancelled
Foster bags four goals to see off Chiswick challenge
Singer takes theatre appeal over £10,000
New play aims to show the truth about Titanic
New head chef
Artist sets children’s story in area where she grew up
Unused tents put to good use during virus pandemic
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should the covid-19 vaccine be made compulsory?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33