Monday, 11 July 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
11 July 2022
standard
Councillors defend relaxation of planning enforcement in garden office row
Cygnet hit by boat
The post-regatta river clean-up
Fresh hope of ban on lorries over 18 tonnes in wider area
New adventure golf course ‘to hit first year sales target’
Record-breaking Baig hits first ever ton as villagers maintain winning run
Shiplake Vikings crews secure two wins at Reading Town Regatta
Henley juniors triumph at multiple end-of-season events
Trinity sides defeated
Hilditch left frustrated as weather denies ton knock
Welsh pair join 40th birthday party for ‘so English’ festival
Delightfully stirring British music delivered by substitute conductor
Have your say on the Goring Gap Festival
£12m plan to revamp Hexagon
Memorable production of that play outdoors on perfect summer night
POLL: Have your say
Have you visited the River & Rowing Museum?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33