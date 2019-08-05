Monday, 05 August 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
05 August 2019
standard
Man given parking fine as he visits wife at care home
Former singer made town clerk
Woman paddles 120km along Thames in five days for charity
Sailing novice ready to join round the world yacht race
Faded heritage signs on terraces to be restored
All smiles at children’s try-athlon
Away win puts side top of triples league
Harpsden’s McLean in fine form
Purslow takes the honours
Fasten seatbelts for new season
Comedian’s talking about his recovery
Teenagers make boat sculpture from discarded waste
Nature mirrors art at garden opera festival
Choir and school’s collaboration brought us the best of both worlds
Summer weather inspires artist’s new paintings
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should parents restrict themselves to no more than two children?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33