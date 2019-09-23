Monday, 23 September 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
23 September 2019
standard
Here’s help to achieve that work-life balance
Henley disabled youth charity rebrands
‘Black Beauty’ recovers his health to record show wins
Greener Henley: Kris Samyui-Adams
Children take part in climate strike
Upper Thames athletes strike gold on Lake Velence
Trojans turn up heat as visitors slip to first championship defeat of season
Denton dominates the scoring as Nuns pick up back to back wins
Phyllis Court gearing up for final showdown
Salinas and Lau win Caversham singles crowns
Cookham comic’s navigating the Crystal Maze of fame
Boy band star has taken the torch to play Joseph
Tale of love told backwards will hold you and keep you
Macbeth with guitars doesn’t quite manage to paint it black
Exhibition of space artefacts is worth ‘boldly going’ to
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Do you want a third Thames crossing?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33