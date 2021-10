VW Golf Estate, Nov 2009 one owner from new. 107k miles but probably good for the same again! 2 Ltr 140 BHP diesel engine. DSG Auto gearbox. High spec including black leather seats, opening panoramic sunroof, detachable towbar, etc. Regularly serviced. 1yr MOT. Excellent condition. Reluctant sale due to arrival of new electric car! £2,750 o.n.o. 07785 938890.