Monday, 14 February 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
14 February 2022
standard
Climate change threat to countryside
Mixed reaction to idea of ‘Henley Eye’ in meadows
Six decades of helping to preserve best of Henley
At last, events back to normal
Recreation ground set to be open for June jubilee
Henley junior girls eights lead the way as they win all events Quintin Head
Henley Town suffer first loss of season
Trinity win
Vikings conquer Bracknell to tighten grip on top spot
Abbey hit back to claim historic victory
Competition winner and sisters enjoy tea with Mayor
Kiki prefers the quiet life on and off stage
Poignant, wry depiction of comedy genius’s battles, inside and out
Dinosaur stage show not just lesson for kids
Tribute band don’t need no introduction
POLL: Have your say
Will you be celebrating the Queen’s platinum jubilee?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33