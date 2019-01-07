Monday, 07 January 2019
07 January 2019
standard
Redevelopment of old garden centre agreed
Polo complex expansion rejected
‘Punished’ for my mayor vote
Pair cycle, run and paddle 105 miles in just 24 hours
Heroes save cygnet after attack by two adult swans
Head coach plays down side’s promotion chances
Hawks are on the up following away win
Watlington hit top spot
Morgan’s treble not enough
Derby cup encounter at Triangle
Library’s most borrowed books are an eye-opener
‘Frugal’ has plenty to be said for it — just ask Prue Leith!
Organist is bringing a taste of Blackpool
Let’s rock: pupils learn how to perform like musicians
Silversmith students stage jewellery exhibition and sale
