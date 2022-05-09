Monday, 09 May 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
09 May 2022
standard
Henley Bridge targeted by graffiti vandal
Campaigner set to become Mayor
Developer urged to clean up around building site
£50,000 catering kitchen unveiled at 60-Plus Club
Toilets revamp delay
Marathon runner to see mum on 100-mile race
Big-hitting Malaperiman piles on the runs
New Henley skipper sets sights on league title push
Development squad shine at Dorney Lake
Disappointment as Hawks lose final match of season
Customers queue outside bakery for book signing
Joyous, sparkling work for pianist
I gave up rock ’n’ roll lifestyle to be sculptor
Newly-weds back to the grind in both farcical and serious whodunnit
Rousing performance by talented brass players in beautiful building
POLL: Have your say
Should the England football team’s “Three Lions” anthem be replaced?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33