Monday, 25 November 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
25 November 2019
standard
Phillip Schofield surprises charity with £20,000 donation
Extra attractions at late night Christmas festival
Campaigners want answers over footpath closure
Farmers want to diversify with equestrian course
Charity continues work despite £19,000 deficit
Double gold boat goes on show
Barass and Thornley set pace at GB assessment trials
Cricket clubs merger off after talks break down
Henley Hawks left reeling after squandering second half lead
Blue Coat School make Natwest Plate progress
Ukulele band bring festive feeling to Living Advent Calendar launch
Rock opera’s taking a ‘steampunk’ turn
Love Island star shows it’s never to early to get into the panto spirit
Stars of this year’s Kenton panto are putting their heads together
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Is Henley too scruffy?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33