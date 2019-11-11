Monday, 11 November 2019
11 November 2019
New Green district councillor to stand in general election
Landmarks put on at risk register by heritage body
Decision on playing fields project delayed for site visit
My Grand (and green) Design
‘Batman’ the dog wins Halloween fancy dress contest
Great trip, shame about result
Excited fans pack rugby club to see final only to be disappointed
‘Mermaids’ to swim the Channel for music school
Deacon puts in five-star display
Henley march on
No-one’s off-limits for comedy impressionist, actor and singer
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
Rockers are ‘sunny side up’ for homecoming gig
Drinks writers have made the move from page to stage show
Cello, it’s orchestra’s winter showpiece
