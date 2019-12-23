Monday, 23 December 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
23 December 2019
standard
Pubs still hoping to attract drinkers going dry in January
Riverside bollards to be installed over road safety fears
Motorcyclists switch to cars for sick children’s toy run
Residents fight plans for woodland ‘holiday camp’
AT LAST, BROKEN BRIDGE REPLACED
Watts’s goal enough to secure the points for Henley Hotspurs
Football club fosters good feeling among these visitors
Rechner bags late brace to ensure share of spoils
Hawks have no answer in physical home encounter
Shackleford’s late kick earns side a draw from Rosehill relegation scrap
Cautionary folk tale’s a sweet treat for Christmas audiences
Space opera aims to go out on high note
‘I’m having my cake and eating it with Boris role’
Fresh take on Sleeping Beauty has lotsa LOLs
Panto’s special guest star is truly Jaws-dropping
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Are you trying to have a “greener” Christmas?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33