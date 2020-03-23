Monday, 23 March 2020
Gillotts closed for cleaning following suspected coronavirus
Women of Achievement winners revealed
Historic bridge shouldn’t be ‘lit up like Blackpool’
Residents oppose site for homes due to flood risk
Gardening Buddies say fond farewell to stalwart
Tokyo is my last chance for gold... then I’m getting married
Olympic rowing course is former rubbish dump blighted by aircraft noise
Eights river races cancelled
Zephyr flies away with fastest boy title for second year running at county final
Leander athletes set to dominate Olympic trials
Kenton Theatre axes shows due to Coronavirus
Henley orchestra’s plenty nifty at fifty
Different drum’s hard to beat
Award for ‘inspirational’ singer
Talent show stars are swinging by
