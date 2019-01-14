Monday, 14 January 2019
Golf club in housing land scheme to merge
‘Cannabis’ plants and equipment fly-tipped
Stonor Park plans to offer glamping in ‘shepherd huts’
Tree shredding raises more than £200
Potholes increase in cold snap
Student is runner-up in home race
New open water swimming festival
Hot shot is targeting the top with Team GB call-up
Ferretti prevails on countback
Marlow hit back to complete the double
Life of Gothic fiction’s poster girl was lit by storm lanterns
Going big has paid off in style for National Theatre’s Macbeth
Children demonstrate culinary skills to Mary Berry
They think panto season’s all over... Oh no it isn’t!
Pacy Hitchcock adaptation gets you where you want to go
