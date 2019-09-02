Monday, 02 September 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
02 September 2019
standard
Footbridge still not repaired
Campaigner hoping for ‘plastic-free’ town
Council cleared in planning dispute
Celery king hopes his heart holds out for a while longer
Councillors demand answers over plans for 72 new homes
Calling for new players
Berkshire aiming to extend run
Henley Hawks youngsters walk in footsteps of their rugby heroes
Frieth suffer collapse
Smith lifts club’s Artisans Cup on countback after five-hole tie
Rock and roll will never die if this was anything to go by
Town really should make the most of tourist appeal
Story of chef’s youth is funny, tragic, sad and redemptive
Hard-working jazz singer’s a hard act to Follow
Artists will show their work in amongst plants at nursery
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should Parliament be prorogued?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33