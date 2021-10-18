Monday, 18 October 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
18 October 2021
standard
Residents win fight over 15m 5G phone mast
Filled-in slipway still not restored despite promises
Demolition opposition
Woman fights neighbour’s garage conversion plan
‘I want defibrillator at all National Trust properties’
Sculler hurt in boat crash
Rowing chiefs criticised as coach joins Olympic rivals
Men complete 250km desert run in 39c heat for charities
Signs idea scrapped
Hawks hope to build on momentum of two wins in row
Farm hosts competition to find PM’s Christmas tree
Players cook up classic Italian family drama
Director pleased with audiences
Comedian’s double bill stars himself
Walking books author takes on River Thames
