Monday, 20 December 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
20 December 2021
standard
Slipway being reinstated
Planning shake-up to help clear backlog
Surgeries ramp up covid clinics
‘Party house’ owner told to pay £16,000 for noise
Support grows for Make Henley Shine campaign
Royal regatta names three new stewards
Henley juniors take honours at Wycliffe and Hampton
Ellison appointed as college’s new director of cricket
Trinity stay joint top
Douglas nets second treble of season as Town triumph
Christmas hampers from Waitrose and Tesco to be won
Review: Robin Hood, Oxford Playhouse
Kenton panto is the happy ending we all needed
‘My paintings are kiss of death for buildings’
Impressionist painter’s drawn towards beauty
POLL: Have your say
Have you cancelled any of your Christmas gatherings?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33