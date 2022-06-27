Monday, 27 June 2022
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
Watch-ing
Woman’s 24-hour salmon fishing marathon to help restore spawning waters
Mayor given lift on old Royal Mail truck at vehicles rally
Swans saved
Refill campaign to reduce plastic revived
The Americans at Henley
Record-breaking entry for six-day Henley Royal Regatta
Builder who has transformed the fortunes of Oxford Brookes University Boat Club both on and off the water
Return of ‘Dad’s Army’ crew
Henley clubs out in force at record-breaking royal regatta
Museum launches summer of family events
Nautical theme to summer concert
Real artistic excellence in spectacular surroundings
Buzz is back as he saves the universe
Concert series returns after covid lockdowns
