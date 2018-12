Having a celebration, or just a good get together? Why not have a Hog/ Lamb roast, with baguette, crackling, stuffing, apple sauce and all condiments. Disposable plates, cutlery, napkins, £7 per head. Children’s meals, sausages, burgers and baps 80p. All above with selection of salad, pickle eggs, coleslaw, gherkins, potato salad, pickled onions, red cabbage and grated cheese £10per head. 60 guests min, 250 guests max. Please call Nell Buckle on 07896 317350.