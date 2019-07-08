Monday, 08 July 2019
08 July 2019
standard
Anti-plastic campaigners return packaging to store
Come in... we're open as normal
Care home owner appeals over rebuild plan rejection
Museum cuts cost of one-day admission to attract visitors
Village gets ready for bloom judges’ visit
Henley Royal Regatta 2019: Day 1 - as it happened
Henley Royal Regatta Day 4 - as it happened
Henley Royal Regatta Day 2 - as it happened
I was fat until I took up rowing, now I’m in the GB squad
Hall packed for draw
May talks about another B-word
Jeweller’s ‘waterskiing’ hedgehog wins competition
Comedian to appear at festival
Painful truths, but youth theatre production goes out on a high
Ceilidh band are limbering up for barn dance
