Car Fest South TIckets, 7 adult (will split) weekend tickets (inc.car park) 23 to 25 Aug. Overton, Hamp. £144 each, will sell for £110. Event details www.carfest.org. Child tickets from the site (0-5 yrs free), 5-16 £39. Carolk26@hotmail.co.uk 07708 577249.