Monday, 16 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad
Charity sale in aid of Prosper Mental Health Fund. Supports- Research Prevention Rehabilitation Education. Sunday 21st September, 2-5pm. The Bull Coach House garden, Nettlebed. Opposite Brights Furniture in High street. Follow the signs as you go under the Arch. Prosper is a registered Charity supporting small prjects that provide good practice. This year we are supporting two Charities: PTS Resolution- Supporting families. Ways and Means Trust- Therapeutic Gardening. The Trustees ask for an entrance donation £2 for individuals, under 18 Free. Sale items include- New and nearly new clothes, cases, bags, games, puzzles, books, CDs and other items. Parking by the Village green or near Church.

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33