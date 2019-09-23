Charity sale in aid of Prosper Mental Health Fund.
Supports- Research Prevention Rehabilitation Education.
Sunday 21st September, 2-5pm.
The Bull Coach House garden, Nettlebed. Opposite Brights Furniture in High street. Follow the signs as you go under the Arch. Prosper is a registered Charity supporting small prjects that provide good practice. This year we are supporting two Charities:
PTS Resolution- Supporting families.
Ways and Means Trust- Therapeutic Gardening.
The Trustees ask for an entrance donation £2 for individuals, under 18 Free. Sale items include- New and nearly new clothes, cases, bags, games, puzzles, books, CDs and other items.
Parking by the Village green or near Church.