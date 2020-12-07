Monday, 07 December 2020

FESTIVE FUNDRAISING Christmas at Greenshoots. Please visit to support your local Charity! Open Monday - Friday, 9 - 4 and Saturday 12th December, 10 - 3. Beautiful handmade wreaths, selection of plants, second-hand books, DVDs, CDs, handmade Christmas decorations, shopping bags , purses, and gifts, knitted winter hats, gloves, scarves, handmade face masks in three sizes with optional extension straps. Homemade jams, chutneys and fresh honey, made by Greenshoots’ bees and new items for the home including cushions, bar stools and rugs. For more details or to order for a bespoke Christmas wreath, please call Denise on 01491 628 933. Greenshoots is part of The Ways & Means Trust Manor Farm, Rotherfield Peppard, Henley-on-Thames RG9 5LA www.waysandmeans.org.uk www.facebook.com/Greenshoots96

