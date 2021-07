Fine Interiors: Featuring A Bold Perspective – a selection from Peacock’s Finest. Including Early Oak, Fine English and Continental Furniture, Silver, Paintings, Rugs & Carpets, Ceramics and Clocks. Auction on Tuesday 20 July, 2pm, at The Pedestal, The Dairy, Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 6HF. Viewing: Friday 16 July: 10am-5pm; Sunday 18 July: 11am-3pm; Monday 19 May: 10am-5pm; Tuesday 20 July: limited viewing from 10am. For all auction information visit: www.thepedestal.com For all auction queries telephone: 01491 522733.