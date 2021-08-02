1 Day Home Design Workshop Join Samantha for an inspiring and enjoyable one-day design workshop – sharing design principles and pro tips to get your interior projects up and running. This will equip you with all the skills and knowledge to tackle your own design project and leave you inspired and ready to put your design ideas into action. The workshops run from 10:30 to 3:00. Refreshments, lunch and the Essential Home Design Guide is included in the ticket price - £150 per person, www.samanthajohnsondesign.com, 01494 882219.