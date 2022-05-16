Monday, 16 May 2022

DESIGN FOR LIVING AUCTION Including property from a Hampshire country estate, from a private collection of European Decorative Arts and a group of photographs by Terry O’Neill Featuring a wide range of furniture, objects, paintings, rugs and carpets and silver for all interiors. Auction on Tuesday 17 May, 2pm at The Pedestal, The Dairy, Stonor Park, Henley-on-Thames, RG9 6HF Viewing at The Pedestal: Friday 13 May, 10am - 4pm Sunday 15 May, 11am - 3pm Monday 16 May, 10am - 4pm Tuesday 17 May, 10am - 12noon For all auction information visit: www.thepedestal.com For all auction enquiries call: 01491 522733

