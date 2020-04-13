Monday, 13 April 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
13 April 2020
standard
Vandals target Henley charity during lockdown
Tailors to make scrubs for NHS staff
Volunteers fill 40 bin bags with rubbish during litter-pick
Saxophonist entertains neighbours in lockdown
Teacher makes protective screens for GP surgeries
Royals gift for NHS workers
‘I’m keeping fingers crossed for big day’
Results plea
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should the Government lift the coronavirus lockdown next week?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33