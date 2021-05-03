Monday, 03 May 2021
03 May 2021
Road repairs boss denies expanding his lorry fleet
Village cafe serves last snacks as owners retire
Children scream with joy as hot air balloon interrupts PE lesson
‘Noisy’ peacocks face eviction
Slipway to be restored after row
Best golf greens
New pond for course
Twenty20 cup exit for Henley
Goring in seventh heaven following Monks hat-trick
Newbold wraps up title with second half brace
Couple who forgot entry win front garden competition
Hairy Legs goes online
Drummer turns shipping container into new studio
Wives tale in garden
Festival chief hoping music fans will come and explore
