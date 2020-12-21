Monday, 21 December 2020

1850s dining table, perfect for family gatherings, mahogany, excellent condition, seats 10+, W: 59in(150cm); L: 71in(180cm) extends to 107in(271cm); H: 31in(79cm). £250 ono, buyer collects , sandnsharp29@gmail.com, 01491 576738

