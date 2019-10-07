Monday, 07 October 2019
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
07 October 2019
standard
‘Private property’ signs in woodland vandalised
School’s poignant reminder of mother who ran friends group
Council rejects plan for lights on Henley Bridge
Millions in funding could be lost if housing plan is axed
School’s plan for 50 new homes divides villagers
Houseman’s late header puts side top of the table
Nine-try blitz gives Vikings back-to-back victories
Watlington remain top despite being held to draw
Abbey’s backs fail to contain hosts in disappointing derby drubbing
Flower and Clark on target as Hurricanes breeze to victory
Theatre row over children's panto
Youth choir celebrates fifth birthday with cake and song
This train is running — but it could lose a carriage or two
Stars promise to bring the West End to Henley
Last chance to catch Amélie before she heads up West
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Are you consciously cutting your carbon footprint?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33