Monday, 20 April 2020
20 April 2020
Covid-19 clinic at Townlands
Tech pair helping NHS to source vital equipment
Roadworks brought forward while shops are closed
Jeweller donates masks (and bee gifts) to NHS staff
Serenade for self-isolating centenarian
Gymnasts collect 13 medals at spring club competition
Tokyo delay ended dream of defending Olympic title
College recruiting players for rugby team
‘Trad’ boat festival will go ahead (fingers crossed)
Food festival moved from June to August in hope of post-corona celebration
