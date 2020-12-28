Monday, 28 December 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
28 December 2020
standard
BREAKING: South Oxfordshire to enter tier 4
Crowds gather for Charlie’s farewell
Pub landlord frustrated by having to shut at busy time
Five-storey hotel plan for station car park
Villagers set to be defeated in fight against 20 new homes
Hearn’s goals secure point
Visitors put on five star display to sink Thame
Henley Hawks and Rams set to clash in NCA Cup
Bozarth and Searle goals help side maintain record
Waller bags four goals as free scoring United thrash basement Saints side
Theatre re-opens for special fundraiser
Never mind covid-19, here’s 23 shop windows that tell you.. it’s Christmas
From relationships and love handles to lockdown
Pantomine props path
Making the Christmas season go off with bang
POLL: Have your say
Poll: Will 2021 be better than this year?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33