Monday, 22 March 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
22 March 2021
standard
Couple to leave pub over fears for post-covid trade
Village pub could re-open after almost eight years
Masters relying on camaraderie for charity challenge
Residents in favour of two new pedestrian crossings
Holiday park owner pulls plans for timber lodges
Pitch and changing rooms revamped before restart
Tennis challenge in aid of Comic Relief
Club to defend title
Rod Stewart singer will get the party started at the Mill
Museum director resigns
Meet arts trail’s youngest recruit
Nodding off to Vince
Rock choirs to host virtual weekend festival for Comic Relief
POLL: Have your say
Do you dispose of your takeaway coffee cup responsibly?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33