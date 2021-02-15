Monday, 15 February 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
15 February 2021
standard
Residents of private road warn people to keep out
Public lavatories to be refurbished... eight years late
Vaccination programme going well
Golf club development of new homes back on table
Petition opposed to possible housing land
Royals boss says side is focused on play-offs
Cricket draw
Firefighters help rescue deer caught in cricket nets
Dame Judi in theatre fundraiser
Artist wants village ‘treasure’ paintings to be shown together
Singer-songwriter wants to go one better than ‘finalist’
Show scrapped due to covid will play to parked houses
Law chapter
POLL: Have your say
Have you booked a foreign holiday for this year?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33