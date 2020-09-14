Monday, 14 September 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
14 September 2020
standard
Blow for campaign to save pub from redevelopment
Fury at office to flats conversion
Lorries cause chaos
£10,000 makeover for ‘green triangle’ in entry road
Four new faces join Kenton trustees
Carrigan nets hat-trick to complete Town turnaround
Peppard climb table
Beardell shows class
Taylor carries his bat as unbeaten century leads Wargrave to easy victory
Henley batsmen struggle as side misses out on cup
Mission Impossible star rehearses stunts for new film
The (socially distanced) pop party
Celebrate heritage with guided tours
Advice for universities
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Are young people to blame for rise in covid-19 cases?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33