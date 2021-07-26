Monday, 26 July 2021
26 July 2021
standard
Pub sale plan U-turn after owner changes his mind
Riverside hotel set to reopen with new name
Artist pays to repair steps amid ownership mystery
Hotel scheme recommended for rejection
Old dental practice to become two flats despite parking fears
Leander rowers win Olympic heats
Upper Thames crews lead way at Masters Regatta
Butler and Simmons shine with bat as Nettlebed take honours
Villagers in seventh heaven
Leaders suffer first loss of campaign
Ghost story conjures up distinct sense of unease
Dad searching for new home for son
New take on Greek drama
Artists revealing their creativity under quarantine
Painter elected to watercolour society
