Monday, 10 December 2018
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
10 December 2018
standard
Living Advent Day 6: Rock Choir
Living Advent Day 3: FidGit
Girls, 7, raise money for Stand Up To Cancer appeal with toy sale
Girl, three, foregoes birthday presents to raise money for charity
Flats plan for old office site
Handmade hippos go into storage (sort of)
Reading sack Clement after less than nine months in charge
The school run that’s good for all
Football parking extension
Royal regatta names three new stewards
Living Advent Day 4: Thames Valley Chorus
Youth theatre company triumphs with adaptation of Aeschylus
80 years of pantos — and this year’s is one to celebrate too
Museum wins award for quality of education service
Christmas turkey winner will cook for 16
