Monday, 18 May 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
18 May 2020
standard
Hair salon chain refused £500,000 insurance claim
Villagers evacuated after car crashes in high street at 3am
Scrubs ‘factory’ with river view
Firms in fear over grants after office register error
Please support Sue Ryder during crisis, says widow
Hawks players swap front row for frontline of NHS
Skipper raises £5,000 for cricket club with marathon
Hurricanes crowned joint cup winners due to virus
Amber and Blues face delay to new season
Gymnasts try ‘Family Olympics’
Singer performs at another online festival
Wartime memories
Rotarian records his version of classic song for charity
Free opera online
Regatta organisers ‘hoping for the best’
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Will you be pleased to see your children go back to school?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33