Monday, 01 June 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
01 June 2020
standard
Lazy days out of lockdown
Coffee shops try takeaway service before re-opening
Artist ditches plans to light up Henley Bridge
Mixed fortunes for local food and wine producers
Businesses keen to open again and put cash in till
Injured rider to come out of coma
Golfers raise £10,000 for NHS
Racing driver goes virtual as season grinds to halt
Cricketers head back to training nets
Club has members back for croquet
Henley Lockdown Fest raises £22,000 for charities
Girl sells virus design T-shirts
Hobby turns into debut novel for Henley writer
Another regatta cancelled
Pubs introduce safety measures before serving again
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Would you self-isolate for 14 days if you got a track and trace alert?
vote!
