Monday, 17 August 2020
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
17 August 2020
standard
Former mayor claims road resurfacing vehicle damaged pavement
Police need power to evict travellers, says councillor
Students collecting A-level results after no exams
Film star launches charity gardening project
Beauticians frustrated by ban on facials
The voice of rowing: meet the man behind the mic
From the surgery to software business
Norman appointed as new club captain
Wide deliveries help visitors stroll to victory in annual Shepherd’s Lane clash
Berks have upper hand in friendly encounter
Work starts on theatre
Retired carpenter finally wins front garden competition
Voices of West End at Stonor
Paintings by resident artist of Antarctica
Moving tribute to working mothers
Latest video from
POLL: Have your say
Should Henley parking charges go up to give everyone a free hour?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33