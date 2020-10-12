Monday, 12 October 2020
12 October 2020
standard
Noble gesture for affordable homes
Old school friends to open zero waste shop
Charlie’s mum gives up work so she can be with him all the time
Charity that’s increasing its beds at new hospice
Airfield to relocate despite gaining protected status
Defensive coach eyeing good start to season
Cricket club cash appeal
Peppard fail to keep up with required run rate
Hamzah and Simoes guide side to final win of season
Newly-formed Henley girls team kick off league campaign
Artist captures the warm glow of autumn on 25m long mural
Henley's Mary Berry to become a dame in Queen's birthday honours
Windsor venue will stage its 82nd panto
Authors are zooming in on new literary frontier
Pub hit by power cut
