Monday, 18 January 2021
18 January 2021
Deputy mayor resigns after bins row
Pub shuts takeaway kiosk because it’s too popular
Cases go back down
Call for river slipway to be reinstated after flooding
Forty businesses still open in third lockdown
Junior rowers can’t train at club even after lockdown
Rams back fundraiser
Boss hails young Royals after cup defeat
Pinsent calls for Tokyo Olympics to be postponed again
Youngsters put through paces in online fitness sessions
Snow man turns to ice on TV
Friends publish book which teaches how to make jewellery
Singers reunited online
Hospital painting in guild’s expanded online exhibition praised
Bluegrass for family
