Monday, 08 February 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
08 February 2021
standard
Riverside homes at risk of flooding
Surgeries making steady progress giving vaccines
Holiday park owner wants to add 24 timber lodges
Why I quit Henley Residents Group by Deputy Mayor
Gardeners restore old wisteria plant on front of hotel
Entangled deer rescued from cricket club netting
European regattas to go ahead
New stand is underway but cup competition fails to get off ground
Former Hawk called up to England squad
Late penalty miss proves costly
Bell tolls for skier on ice dance show
Dancer’s years of dedication pay off with transatlantic call-up
Full stream ahead as theatre impresario switches to film
Cats’ eyes inspired my book
Artist’s journey is more about discovery than the destination
POLL: Have your say
Should schools go back on March 8?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33